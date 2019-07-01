Digital news replacement for The Vindicator in Youngstown in the works

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - A silver lining has appeared just a couple days after Youngstown’s only daily print newspaper The Vindicator announced its doors were stopping production.
Local valley businessman Brandon Kovach intends to launch an alternative news source for the valley called “The Valley Vindicator.”
Kovach has made a name for himself in the tech industry by owning “the most cost-effective website builder in the nation” and being named to the Forbes Young Entrepreneurs Council.
The Valley Vindicator said their vision is to have both free and paid news sources at an affordable rate and eventually be a non-profit with all income used to pay the staff directly in relation to the company’s growth.
The company will also be entirely owned by the staff to give them a co-op environment and drive a “higher quality resource for the community.”
Kovach said current employees of The Vindicator will be given first priority.
In a statement announcing the newspaper alternative, Kovach said:
“The importance of a fair and balanced news source is integral for the Mahoning Valley. The Youngstown Vindicator has many talented assets that work there and the valley cannot afford more talent drain. The Vindicator has for years served the people of the valley fighting corruption, providing breaking news coverage, and investigative reporting that is second to none. It is my hope that we will be able to save as many jobs as possible...”
