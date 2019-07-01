Elyria man killed in plane crash Sunday was NASA employee and aviation club member

Cause of the crash is still under investigation.

63-year-old Joseph Begany of Elyria was killed when his plane crashed just off the runway at the Elyria airport. (Source: EAA CHAPTER 846/Facebook)
By Dan DeRoos | July 1, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 12:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Sunday, 63-year-old Joseph Begany of Elyria crashed his single engine Piper Cub just feet from the Elyria airport runway, and died as a result of his injuries.

Begany was an employee at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, which released the following statement:

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Joseph Begany. Joseph was a valuable member of our team and a friend to many of us. We will miss him terribly. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family
NASA Glenn Research Center

Begany was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 846 out of Wadsworth, which is a group of aviation enthusiasts, aircraft builders, and pilots.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

