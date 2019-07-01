Elyria man killed in plane crash Sunday was NASA employee and aviation club member

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Sunday, 63-year-old Joseph Begany of Elyria crashed his single engine Piper Cub just feet from the Elyria airport runway, and died as a result of his injuries.
Begany was an employee at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, which released the following statement:
Begany was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 846 out of Wadsworth, which is a group of aviation enthusiasts, aircraft builders, and pilots.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.