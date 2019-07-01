Helicopters responded to crash scene after truck and car collide in Geauga County

By John Deike | July 1, 2019 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 6:46 PM

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP Ohio (WOIO) - A car and truck collided Monday afternoon in Geauga County, and two helicopters responded to the scene to aid the victims.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 11000 block of Pekin Road.

Deputies, fire crews and EMS workers converged on scene to assist.

The road is closed until further notice.

The condition and number of victims have not yet been released by authorities.

