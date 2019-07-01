Here’s all you’ll need for the 2019 MLB All-Star Week in the CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the city of Cleveland gets ready for a special week in the spotlight for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, we want to make sure you’re ready too!
The festivities run from July 5 to 9 with the All-Star Game being the week’s grand finale on the 9th that the Cleveland Indians will be well represented in.
Shortstop Francisco Lindor and closer Brad Hand made the American League team, joining first baseman Carlos Santana who will start for the AL.
However, there’s another game that’ll be taking place prior to the main event: the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.
This year’s game will be a showdown between Cleveland’s movie and television stars, musicians, and sports phenoms against celebrities from across the world, including local favorites such as Drew Carey, Machine Gun Kelly, and J.R. Smith.
Tribe fans will get a chance to meet some of their favorite players from past and present at the Huntington Convention Center to get autographs, take part in question-and-answer sessions and pose for pictures with the stars in PLAY BALL PARK’s indoor section.
Some of those players include All-Star Ambassadors Francisco Lindor, Hall of Famer Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar, and more than 30 former MLB players and Olympic gold medalists.
Another featured attraction in the PLAY BALL PARK is the zipline that will soar Mall B into Mall C, with clear views of all the baseball and softball action.
Stars of the music industry will also be taking the field...I mean, stage.
Multi-platnium recording artists The Killers and Twenty-One Pilots will be playing outside the Hunting Convention Center at Mall B for a two-day MLB All-Star Weekend Concert Series on June 5 and 6.
Beyond the baseball activities, Cleveland has plenty of food, art, culture and entertainment to offer. Check out just a few of the countless things to see in do in the CLE by clicking here.
If checking out the city’s restaurant and bar scene is on your radar, you’ll have more time to do so.
The Ohio Division of Liquor Control extended the liquor licenses of 73 bars until 4 p.m. for this major event.
As always, and especially with any large-scale event, safety is a priority.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said human trafficking tends to spike during major city-wide events, especially sporting events like the MLB All-Star Game.
The City of Cleveland announced their security and traffic restrictions through a partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies.
The City of Cleveland also created a list of approved vendors who can operate during the MLB All-Star Game from July 5-9.
Every approved vendor has a designated zone where they’re allowed to operate according to federally mandated security rules for large events.
The city has also designated specific areas, or zones, where each is allowed to operate according to federally mandated security rules for large events.
