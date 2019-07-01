Historic Shaker Square relying on community member input for renovation plans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s change in the air for Shaker Square.
The 90-year-old, second oldest planned shopping district is due for physical and operational improvements inside the square, directly around it, and in its connectivity to adjacent neighborhoods.
Today, the historic, much more diverse, community hub is about to get a face-lift that will transform the way it looks and the way it functions.
The square will change is several important ways, from the store fronts, to the way traffic flows.
The design is based on the input of the neighbors from within the square and on all four sides of it, as well as the business owners, over the past eight months.
The public conversation process has logged in more than 2,200 touchpoints of feedback from the community.
Another 1,000 touchpoints were expected over this weekend during the community celebration revealing the refined concept for the Shaker Square Common Area.
