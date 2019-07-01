Kent State University welcomes 13th president

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Kent State University’s 13th president, Todd Diacon, Ph. D., assumed office Monday.
The University announced his presidency in April 2019 following a national search launched by the Board of Trustees.
Diacon formerly served as Kent State University’s executive vice president and provost under President Beverly Warren. Warren announced her resignation in October 2018 after serving five years as president.
Diacon joined Kent in 2012 following his role as deputy chancellor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He also worked at the University of Tennessee from 1989-2010.
