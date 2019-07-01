Local pharmacists have helpful tips on avoid and treat mosquito bites

(WOIO) - Northeast Ohio certainly had more than a fair share of rain this season and although we hate it - the mosquitoes love the standing water.
With that in mind, Discount Drug Mart has a wide variety of mosquito repellent that you can use to make sure you don’t end up covered in bites this summer.
Most of these repellents include one major ingredient - either deet, picaridan or lemon eucalyptus.
The biggest complaint after you get bite is usually the itch, so what do you do for that? Oral antihistamines like Benadryl work well. You can also use topical steroids like hydro-cortisone cream. If it’s really bothering you, use a topical anesthetic product.
Pharmacists also recommend that you don’t wait for a mosquito bite to happen to start applying bug repellent.
To avoid those mosquitoes, remember to spray repellent on early and often.
