Man attacked with guitar in Akron, victim suffers severe head and back injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man in Akron is in custody after hitting a co-worker in the head with a bass guitar Sunday.
Akron police responded to a welfare check at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on a man lying in the devil strip of South Balch Street.
The victim was found with severe head and back injuries and transported to Cleveland Akron General.
Jonathan J. Oldham, 29, is charged with felonious assault in connection to the assault
The unidentified victim says he was invited to a co-worker’s home on South Balch Street, where the incident occurred. He says they were drinking then Oldham struck him over the head with a bass guitar.
Oldham was booked into the Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.