MLB All-Star parade might be best, free event everyone can attend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The MLB All-Star week has a number of event planned but not all are free like the All-Star Red Carpet Show parade that will run through the streets of downtown on Tuesday, July 9.
The more than 70 players selected to the All-Star game will load up at the Play Ball Park on Lakeside beginning at 12:30 p.m., then make their way to the stadium to get ready for the game.
The Cleveland Indians are asking fans to pack the parade route which takes Lakeside Avenue to East 9th Street, and drops the players of on a red carpet at Progressive Field.
Joining the parade will be several mascots from MLB teams who will interact with fans and hand out, “special All-Star keepsakes along the way,” according to a release.
Near the end of the parade will be the Commissioners Trophy which is awarded every year to the winner of the World Series.
More than 70 boys and girls from local baseball teams will also participate in the parade.
Chevy is sponsoring the parade and All-Star game so the players will be riding in Chevrolet Silverados, 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible or Camaro convertibles.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.