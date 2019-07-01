Nearly 200 illegal fireworks found at Parma home, father and son charged

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police, ATF agents and State Fire Marshall investigators raided several homes for homemade explosives last Friday.
According to Parma police, more than 200 homemade explosives, chemicals, cardboard cylinders, tools, glues and fuses were found at a Keltonshire Road home.
Police said the explosive devices ranged between 3.5 inches and 6 inches in length with an increased explosion expectancy as the size increased.
Charles Johnson, 57, and his son, Charles Johnson, 36, have both pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.
Pamra officers said it is believed the illegal devices were made at the dad’s home in the 6400 block of Keltonshire and then sold at the son’s home in the 6300 block of Bradley Avenue.
