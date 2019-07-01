Northeast Ohio weather: Storm chances return tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure just east of the area is moving southeast of our region today. A weak cold front will move southeast across the region late tonight into Tuesday. The front will lift back northeast as a warm front Tuesday night into Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will build east across our area Wednesday night through Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We seemed to have settled into a typical Summer pattern here. It’s hot, it’s humid, and someone in our area tends to see an afternoon or early-evening thunderstorm. This is going to be the trend through Sunday.
As far as tonight goes, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It will also be warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the 70s all night.
Summer Is Here:
There was a time, especially in early June, when I’m sure many of you wondered if Summer would ever get here. Well, it’s here! Check out this week’s high temperatures:
Tuesday’s high: 88°
Wednesday’s high: 88°
Thursday’s high: 88°
Friday’s high: 90°
Saturday’s high: 87°
Sunday’s high: 84°
Humidity levels will be high every day. We may get a bit of relief from the humidity next Monday.
Every day will have a similar theme. It will be mainly dry in the morning, but as we get hotter and more humid, scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop. No day this week will be a washout. I wouldn’t cancel my outdoor plans for the week ahead, but I would have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
July 4th-Cast:
Are you celebrating the Independence Day holiday in Northeast Ohio?
Expect a hot day, with highs near 90°. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, but it certainly won’t rain all day.
