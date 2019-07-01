Officials recover 7-year-old boy’s body from lake at Salt Fork State Park

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 7-year-old boy who fell off a boat was pulled from a lake in Lore City Monday morning.
According to the Brewster Fire Department, Afton Taylor fell while boating in Salt Fork State Park on Sunday.
Rescuers responded to the lake for the North Canton boy who reportedly fell overboard, but efforts were suspended until Monday morning when the operation turned into a recovery.
The Brewster fire chief provided a statement regarding the incident:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.