Officials recover 7-year-old boy’s body from lake at Salt Fork State Park

Rescuers responded to the lake for the North Canton boy who reportedly fell overboard, but efforts were suspended until Monday morning when the operation turned into a recovery.

Our hearts are heavy tonight, as the effort of so many were not successful. This young boys family faces the unimaginable, their hearts broken. Tonight, our hearts are broken as well. We do not know the family, but they are our family. The father is a Firefighter Paramedic in the Canton area. He is our brother.