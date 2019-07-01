Ohio 10.5 cent gas tax increase set to go into effect Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s gas tax increase will go into effect on Monday, June 1.
Most drivers can expect to pay an extra $63 to $83 per year, depending on the size of the gas tank and assuming a fill-up of once a week, according to Ohio AAA.
Starting Monday, drivers that use diesel will pay an extra 19 cents per gallon.
The money received will be used for building and maintaining roads and bridges.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said last week that $156 million in maintenance projects that had been delayed are now back on track with the additional funding.
It’s the state’s first gas tax increase since 2005.
With the increase most Ohioans using gas will pay a total of 38.5 cents per gallon in taxes.
The price is still lower than surrounding states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana.
Gas Buddy says the average gallon of gas in Ohio was $2.70 on Sunday.
A ten cent bump would put prices about where they were at this time last year.
