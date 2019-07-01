Park with tall grass can’t be used and is host to snakes.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jack Wilham has a nicely manicured lawn at his Lorain home.
One reason why having to look at Fairless Park across the street bothers him so much.
The other reason is local kids who can’t use the park.
By his accounting the park hasn’t been mowed for 7 weeks.
“How’s kids gonna get on there? Look at the holes,” Wilham said.
Wilham described mud filled ruts below the swings that clearly haven’t been filled in for months, if not longer.
It’s hard to imagine why the areas that are most likely to be used by families are the most ignored.
The grass around the swing set is about as high as the swings, in other places twice as high.
The phrase “walk in the park” usually means something easy.
Fairless Park is nothing easy.
Particularly if you’re walking in the high grass where Wilham has seen snakes.
Adding a picnic table and grill was a nice idea a couple of years ago, but now it’s overgrown.
Since the city isn’t coming to the park, the next best thing for answers is going to the city which we did, asking if the park was on the mowing schedule.
"Actually the guys are trying to catch up now. Everything’s been under water. We’re lookin at getting to Fairless Park probably in the next couple days is how Supervisor Mike Darmas answered.
We’ll be watching and so will Jack.
