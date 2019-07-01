Pick-up truck flees after hitting Amish buggy, injuring man and killing horse, troopers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers said the driver of a pick-up truck remains on the loose after crashing into an Amish buggy and killing the horse.
The hit-skip accident happened on June 29 around 10:23 p.m. on State Route 301 in Chester Township, near Northwestern Middle/High School.
Troopers said the buggy was hit from behind.
The buggy driver, Christ Hershberger, 20, of West Salem, was treated at the scene by squad personnel.
Troopers said after hitting the buggy the pick-up truck driver continued south on Elyria Road.
Troopers said the red or brown pick-up truck with amber lights on the roof will also have damage to the right front area, right headlamp area and undercarriage damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-264-0575.
