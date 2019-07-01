Retiring Vermilion police sergeant of 35 years asks son to carry 'family torch’ during final radio call (video)

Happy retirement, Sergeant Jeff Chandler (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 1, 2019 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 1:03 PM

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, police sergeant Jeff Chandler signed off for the last time in his 35-year career serving Vermilion residents.

During his final shift, Chandler made his last radio call as a member of the police department and asked that his son, Patrolman Chandler, continues his dedication in law enforcement.

Chandler’s son and his fellow officers responded with congratulatory dispatches.

Today, 07/01/19, Sgt. Jeff Chandler retired after 35 years of service with the Vermilion Police Department. We thank Sgt. Chandler for his dedicated service and over 20 years of leadership as a Sergeant. We wish him the best of luck on his future.

The last transmission was done to the tune of Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s in the Cradle.”

