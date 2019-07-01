Retiring Vermilion police sergeant of 35 years asks son to carry 'family torch’ during final radio call (video)

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, police sergeant Jeff Chandler signed off for the last time in his 35-year career serving Vermilion residents.
During his final shift, Chandler made his last radio call as a member of the police department and asked that his son, Patrolman Chandler, continues his dedication in law enforcement.
Chandler’s son and his fellow officers responded with congratulatory dispatches.
The last transmission was done to the tune of Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s in the Cradle.”
