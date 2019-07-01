Swarms of mayflies cover wildlife worker as invasion on northern Ohio continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s mayfly madness along Ohio’s lakeshore.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of a wildlife technician covered in mayflies near Catawba Island State Park.
The mayflies swarmed to the Ohio Division of Wildlife worker when the outdoor lights were turned on during an overnight electrofishing survey on Lake Erie, according to the ODNR.
The photo is just as gross as ones taken last week at the Miller Ferry parking lot on Catawba Point. It shows several cars completely covered in the annoying pests.
As annoying as they are, mayflies are completely harmless. They tend to congregate under bright lights and rest on the side of cars or buildings.
Surprisingly, mayflies come from the depths of Lake Erie, starting as an egg and hatching to a nymph burrowed into lake sediment. The nymph continues to grow larger until the skin molts, showing off a pair of ready-to-fly wings.
The presence of mayflies is actually a sign of a healthy and clean lake.
Mayflies do not stick around for long. After emerging from Lake Erie, the mayfly’s winged-stage typically lasts up to two days before the pests die.
