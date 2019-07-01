4th wettest June on record in Cleveland: Here’s what July’s rain chances look like

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - News report from Captain Obvious: It rained a lot in Northeast Ohio this spring and early summer.
June 2019 was the fourth wettest on record in Cleveland.
Akron-Canton tied for its top fourth wettest June on record.
Mansfield saw its third wettest June on record.
Youngstown saw its fourth wettest June on record.
Expect fewer rainy days in July.
The following map comes from the Climate Prediction Center.
The CPC thinks Northeast Ohio will have equal chances for above and below normal precipitation this month.
The brown areas to our south have higher chances of seeing below normal precipitation for the month of July.
The large green area in the center of the country is where there are higher chances for above normal precipitation.
Based on the latest data coming into the 19 News First Alert Weather Center, we are forecasting slightly above normal precipitation.
How much rain do is typically accumulate in the month of July?
- Cleveland: 3.46 inches
- Akron-Canton: 4.08 inches
- Mansfield: 4.38 inches
- Youngstown: 4.31 inches
Looking over the numbers above, one might wonder why the "normal" July rainfall for Cleveland is so much lower than the communities that are farther inland.
That area typically sees a little less in the way of thunderstorm activity along the lakeshore during the peak summer months.
