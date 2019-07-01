Trash compactor fire displaces residents in Cleveland high-rise apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Fire Department, 3 residents were transported from a blaze due to smoke inhalation.
The fire took place at East 55th and Chester Avenue at the Wilson Apartments around 1:45 a.m.
Cleveland Fire says the fire started in a trash compactor.
Over a dozen stations were on the scene to assist.
Several residents were displaced, but a few were able to return to their apartments.
Staff members from Northeast Ohio Red Cross were on the scene to assist.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.