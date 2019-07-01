3-year-old girl reported missing in Ohio found alive; rescue caught on video

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A toddler who was reported missing in southwestern Ohio has been found safe by a news crew from our sister station.
According to affiliate WXIX, 3-year-old Janyila Turner was found Monday morning in a vacant apartment at the same complex where her mother reported her.
A new crew from WXIX was on scene when Turner was carried out by a man identified as her uncle.
**WARNING: Video contains explicit language**
Springfield Township police say the girl disappeared at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.
Turner’s mother told the 911 dispatcher that she believed her daughter wandered out of the door, according to WXIX.
Springfield Township is located in Hamilton County, approximately 12 miles north of Cincinnati.
