Grandmother, 66, murdered on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a grandmother early Saturday morning.
Officers said Carmella Fair, 66, died after being shot in the leg.
Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of East 109th Street around 5:45 a.m.
Paramedics transported Fair to University Hospitals where she died from her injuries.
If you have any information on this homicide, please call Cleveland police or Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.