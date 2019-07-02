Akron court orders that woman’s remains to be moved after burial in different grave

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who says her mother is buried in the wrong spot in an Akron cemetery wants her mother’s remains moved quickly.
Eva Burkardt's mother, Mildred Blount, wanted to be cremated so her ashes could be interred in the gravesite of her father, who is buried at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron.
However, Burkardt says when her family signed the paperwork to ensure that would happen, they did not know they were signing for her to be placed into the grave next to her father where her stepmother’s remains are buried.
“There’s nothing physically that told us that Grave 1,' this person was in, and ‘Grave 2,’ was in here,” said Burkardt.
Burkardt says the cemetery initially told her it would cost $3,900 for her to move her mother's remains into her father's gravesite.
Burkardt has an order for the probate court, mandating the cemetery to make the move by July 25. She says Hillside Memorial has agreed to take $3,000 off the quote, and her credit card has already been charged for the amount.
"I need them to move my mother and not charge me for their mistake, which is a lot of money," she said.
However, Burkardt says now, she just wants to see her mother's remains interred in her intended place.
"I need to know that my mother is resting where she wanted to be," she said.
19 News reached out to Hillside through its corporate ownership group, but we have not received a response back.
