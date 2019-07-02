Akron dog owner heartbroken after Sandusky humane society puts down pit bull

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandy Hatcher feels she was misled after her pit bull mix, Duke, was put down while at the Wyandot County Humane Society.
Hatcher brought the dog to the humane society, and claims, the person at the front desk told her it was okay to leave Duke there for a few days while she paid off some court costs she incurred after he got off his leash and ran through the neighborhood.
Duke was put down, according to the humane society, because he became aggressive with two humane society employees and was not adjusting to his surroundings.
Hatcher says she was stunned to hear that news.
“I would have never left my dog there. Think about it: I am going two hours away from home to take him somewhere that I trust will take care of him," Hatcher said.
But the Wyandot County Humane Society stands by their decision, claiming Hatcher -- like every client -- is made aware of the policy when they drop an animal off at the shelter.
They released a statement to 19 News:
“The Wyandot County Humane Society does not board animals. When an animal is surrendered, the signed surrender form states: “I hereby surrender this animal to the Wyandot County Humane Society, Inc., and expressly authorize them to dispose of this animal as they see fit.” Disposal may mean adoption, release to another rescue or euthanasia. Our goal is always to find a new home for an animal provided it is suitable for placement.”
Hatcher says she was given a form but was not aware that her dog could be put down.
“He was a good dog, he was a baby, all he wanted to do was run and play,” Hatcher said.
