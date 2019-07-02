Behind the scenes of the five major fireworks shows planed for MLB All-Star week in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Fireworks at Progressive Field have become almost as expected as peanuts and Cracker Jacks and the will be the case for the MLB All-Star week starting Friday July 5.
For 14 years Pyrotecnico, out of New Castle Pennsylvania, has been the Cleveland Indians go to for fireworks shows.
“Everybody loves fireworks,” Michael Fox with Pyrotecnico said.
Fox has been wiring, installing and setting off shows for 39 years.
“Everybody is looking at you, everybody is looking at your product and what you’re doing and you want everything to function properly,” Fox said.
Pyrotecnico crews will be responsible for a total of five shows over an eight days span beginning the Friday night of All-Star weekend.
- July 5 and 6- Play Ball Park on the downtown Malls, after the free concerts
- July 7- “Rock 'N Blast” show at Progressive Field after the Futures All-Star Game
- July 12 and 13, "Rock 'N Blast” shows at Progressive Field
“It’s a feather in the Indians cap to have the All Star Game here,” Fox said.
“But what about for you?” I asked.
“Umm it won’t feel any different. It’s still a show I hate to say that but it’s still, it has to be done and it has to be right,” Fox replied.
Here are some numbers for the Sunday night “Rock 'N Blast” show alone of All-Star weekend.
Thousands of these shells be set off, regulated by eight different computers.
It takes a crew of 24 men and women, three days to set up the show, but it takes only a matter of minutes to make them all go boom.
While the design, set-up and execution are a ton of work, and men and women behind the scenes rarely get recognized, it’s all worth it according to Fox.
“I just want them to be happy. I want them to leave being happy, basically. Cause I know once it’s over I’m very happy,” Fox said as he laughed.
