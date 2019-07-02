Cleveland Browns address RB Kareem Hunt after argument outside bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Sports Director Tony Zarrella spoke with the Cleveland Browns after allegations surfaced running back Kareem Hunt was involved in some type of incident on West 6th Street in Cleveland on Saturday night.
The Browns told Zarrella they have addressed the incident with the former Willoughby South star and consider the matter closed.
We also reached out to the manager of Barley House who confirmed that Hunt was at the bar on Saturday night.
However, they declined to leave any other comment.
Cleveland police said there was no police report taken after Hunt talked with officers.
In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see the running back talking officers, and someone yelling in the background, “I saw him push you” to Hunt.
Hunt is suspended for the team’s first eight games after an assault was caught on camera in Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland in February 2018.
Hut was also allegedly in an altercation at a Put-In-Bay resort that same summer.
GM John Dorsey made it clear that any similar incident would not be tolerated:
“Here at the Browns, there is a detailed plan with expectations laid out that he understands and must follow, because any similar incident will not be tolerated. We will support Kareem through this process and utilize our resources, however permitted, to help him become successful on and off the field as long as he continues to show the commitment necessary to represent the organization.”
