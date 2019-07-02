Cleveland man who tried to murder boss after being fired found by US Marshals in apartment cubbyhole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man who is accused of shooting his boss after he was fired for ‘poor performance’ was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Cleveland police said Andre Stanton shot his boss multiple times on June 28 at a plating factory on East 63rd Street.
Stanton’s boss was shot in the leg, abdomen, chest and neck and was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.
After the shooting Stanton fled the area, police said.
On Tuesday, US Marshals said they tracked Stanton down at an apartment building on Rockside Road in Bedford Heights.
While they were knocking on the door of a fifth floor apartment, US Marshals said they saw Stanton jump from a the balcony to a fourth floor balcony and then break into that apartment.
US Marshals said they found Stanton hiding in a cubbyhole on the first floor.
Stanton sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Bedford Hospital to be evaluated.
“This fugitive was captured today because of the relentless efforts of multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies," said US Marshall Pete Elliott.
