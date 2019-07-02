2 Cleveland men convicted for shooting an off-duty police officer during MetroPCS robberies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland men were convicted Tuesday for robbing multiple MetroPCS stores and shooting at an off-duty officer in 2018.
Shawn Ford, 20, and Charles Rogers, 24, were convicted by a federal jury on multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm during a crime.
According to the Department of Justice, the Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.”
Ford and Rogers robbed three MetroPCS stores on Kinsman Road, Lorain Road, and Broadway Avenue in March of 2018. They also attempted to rob another MetroPCS store, also on Kinsman Road, in March 2018.
The two shot an off-duty Cleveland police officer after fleeing the scene from the MetroPCS on Broadway, taking more than $1,000 from the store.
Ford and Rogers were apprehended 30 minutes following the incident on Broadway when an officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of their getaway car.
Ford and Rogers are scheduled to be sentenced October 9.
