Cleveland woman accused of shooting and killing man outside West Side bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have a 44-year-old woman in custody for the Monday morning murder outside a bar on the city’s West Side.
Jonelle Warren, 45, was shot and killed outside the M & M Saloon in the 12000 block of Lorain Ave. around 2:50 a.m.
Warren was transported by private auto to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
While officers were on the scene, they said the female suspect called the station and wanted to turn herself in.
Officers went to the home on Longmead Avenue where she was staying and arrested her.
According to the suspect, she shot Warren in the chest after they had an argument outside the bar.
Police said they also confiscated a weapon at the Longmead home.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.