Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio: President Trump is ’showboating and wasting taxpayer funding’ with Fourth of July event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio, is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s planned “Salute to America” event.
“The President is showboating and wasting taxpayer funding just to inflate his ego. Our Armed Forces and military assets are not political props,” Ryan said.
On Tuesday, Ryan sent a letter to the Departments of Defense, Interior, and Transportation to express concern over the potential costs and infrastructural impact the Fourth of July celebration could come with.
In part, the 2020 presidential candidate wrote:
President Trump said the event will include a fighter jet flyover and a tank parade in Washington, D.C.
The flyover and fireworks demonstration will also prompt an unprecedented operation suspension at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the FAA.
“Salute to America” will be held on July 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.