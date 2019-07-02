Downtown Cleveland mail delivery to be delayed due to All-Star game

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Postal Service mail delivery in downtown Cleveland will be limited due to next week’s All-Star game, according to USPS.
USPS plans to slow down delivery in the downtown area starting on Friday, July 5 with regular service beginning again on Thursday, July 11.
According to USPS, the delay in deliveries are due to heightened security and road closures in the downtown Cleveland area for the All-Star game.
USPS is asking customers to drop off mail at a retail office instead of collection boxes to make delivery faster.
Residents and businesses that would like to put their mail on hold can do it online at https://holdmail.usps.com/holdmail/ or by calling 216-443-4174.
Customers can pick up hold mail at the Cleveland Post Office located at 2201 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44101.
Call the Postal Service’s toll-free number 800-ASK-USPS (800-275-8777) or the TTY number 877-TTY-2HLP (877-889-2457) for questions.
