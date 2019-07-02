Eddie Money cancels concert in Northfield following heart surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eddie Money, 70, cancelled his upcoming Sept. 28 show at MGM Northfield Park.
The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will be unable to perform due to recovery time needed for a minor heart valve procedure he had in May 2019.
According to Money’s official webpage, doctors recommended surgery after he experienced shortness of breath.
Tickets for the show are refundable at point of purchase. Anyone who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund.
