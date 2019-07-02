Eddie Money cancels concert in Northfield following heart surgery

“Two Tickets To Paradise” singer recovering from minor heart surgery.

Eddie Money cancels concert in Northfield following heart surgery
(Source: Facebook)
By MacKenzie Michalojko | July 2, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 1:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eddie Money, 70, cancelled his upcoming Sept. 28 show at MGM Northfield Park.

The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will be unable to perform due to recovery time needed for a minor heart valve procedure he had in May 2019.

Hey everyone - I will be undergoing a minor, minimally invasive heart valve surgery this week. I appreciate your...

Posted by Eddie Money on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

According to Money’s official webpage, doctors recommended surgery after he experienced shortness of breath.

Tickets for the show are refundable at point of purchase. Anyone who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.