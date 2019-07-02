Elderly Bay Village woman loses over $20,000 in “Grand Parent” Scam

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village woman recently fell victim to the “Grand Parent” Scam, losing more than $20,000.
The “Grand Parent” Scam involves a con-artist who calls the elderly pretending to be law enforcement. They tell the victim that their grandchild was arrested and needs bond money to be released.
This scam worked on the Bay Village victim, who sent over $20,000 to try and help her grandson before calling local police.
After an investigation, Bay Village detectives, working with authorities in New York and with Homeland Security were able to arrest a man in Nassau County, New York.
Bay Village Police encourage residents, especially the elderly, to report all instances of fraud or attempted fraud. They also urge you to never give out personal information to anyone over the phone or internet unless it is a trusted source.
The case is still pending and it is unknown how much money the woman will get back.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.