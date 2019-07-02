FDA recalls Trader Joe’s products due to possible Listeria contamination

By Randy Buffington | July 2, 2019 at 5:17 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:17 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Growers Express issued a voluntary recall on two products due to a possible Listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, the company made the announcement on June 30 for several vegetable products.

The products include packaged varieties of butternut squash, zucchini, cauliflower and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl.

Several items have been distributed across the country, but Trader Joe’s may have a few in Ohio.

The products you should stay away from have the following description:

[ Visit Growers Express for the most up-to-date information. ]

