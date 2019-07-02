Geauga County man dies after head-on collision with box truck that lost control

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Newbury man died Monday afternoon after a head-on collision with a box truck.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handing the investigation into the two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 4 p.m. on Monday on Pekin Road near Chagrin Woods Drive.
According to the OSHP, a 58-year-old man lost control of a box truck while traveling east on Pekin Road. The driver attempted to correct the truck, but crashed head-on into a 2006 Pontiac when he re-entered the roadway.
The driver of the Pontiac, later identified as 31-year-old Darran Boyd or Newbury, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Both Boyd and the driver of the truck were flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland, but Boyd died from his injuries.
A passenger in the box truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was later released.
Pekin Road was closed for approximately three hours while crews investigated the crash.
This is the fifth fatal crash in Geauga County so far in 2019.
