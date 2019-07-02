Grand Jury indicts Cleveland man for murdering his grandma and stabbing 3 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for the murder of his grandma and stabbing three young children.
Cleveland police said Jalen Plummer stabbed Diane Madison, 67, to death on June 22 at a home on Chickasaw Avenue.
Plummer also allegedly stabbed two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy while they were sleeping in their beds at that home.
The children are all expected to survive.
When police arrived at the home they said Plummer was showering.
Plummer was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, murder and attempted murder.
Plummer is being held on a $2 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
He will be arraigned on July 5.
According to police, Madison is the mother of East Cleveland serial killer Michael Madison.
Michael Madison was found guilty of killing three women in 2013.
