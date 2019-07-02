Here are the codes for Fourth of July Lyft rides in Cleveland, Lorain, Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The prosecutor’s offices in Summit and Lorain counties are relaunching the anti-drunk driving campaign, “Arrive Alive”, to help keep roads safe during the holiday.
“My hope is for everyone to enjoy the holiday while not putting others at risk,” says Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
The program, in partner with Lyft, offers free rides home to prevent people from drinking and driving.
Summit County residents just have to use the code SCPO7419 to receive this offer. This program runs Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. through Friday, July 5, 2019 at 6 a.m.
Lorain County residents have to use code LPCOUT4. This offer runs from noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 through 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. This offer is only valid for the first 300 passengers and must have pick up and drop off locations within the county.
Lorain County Residents can also receive a free ride home from Safe and Reliable Transportation by calling 800-461-9357 and mentioning “Arrive Alive” or the Lorain County Prosecutors.
The Cleveland Police Foundation and Cleveland Division of Police are also working with Lyft to help Clevelanders get home safe. The two donated more than $6,000 in free ride credits.
From Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 9 p.m. to Friday July 5, 2019 at 1 a.m., Cleveland residents can receive $5 off rides to and from holiday events in Cuyahoga County by using the code: FOURTHCLE19 when requesting a ride.
This offer is only valid for the first 1,300 passengers.
