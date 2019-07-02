Here’s what you need to know if you go into Cleveland for MLB All-Star Game activities

The 2019 MLB All Star logo
By Chris Anderson | July 2, 2019 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 10:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland will be bustling in the days leading up to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Progressive Field.

City officials and representatives from the MLB are expected to provide a variety of public safety tips and recommendations on how to maneuver around town.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Recommendations about traffic and transit, counterfeiting, and activities leading up to the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9 will be provided for both residents and visitors of Cleveland.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

