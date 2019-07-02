Longtime Cleveland radio personality, Jimmy Malone, provides scholarships to deserving students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For many young people, the cost of going to college is enough to dissuade them from even trying to follow their dreams. Jimmy Malone said that’s where his scholarship fund comes in.
“They assumed it was a minority scholarship program. Never was. People can see black, white, Asian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern...They’re all there and we’re getting along. That’s the way I want it and that’s the way they want it,” he said.
Malone, a Glenville native, gives back so deserving students can move forward.
“I’ve had sponsors who have been with me the whole time, celebrities who’ve been with me the whole time, who come out and golf at the golf tournament to make it much more interesting and successful and I’ve been a really really lucky man,” he said.
