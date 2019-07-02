North Olmsted man paints mural on garage, city says he has to remove it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted artist painted a mural on his garage door last month.
The city says he’s violating it’s code and is requesting he take the painting down.
The garage sits back behind the man’s house.
However, you can see it from the street, which is the city’s reason of wanting the painting taken down.
Jeff Borsuk loves Cleveland and he thought painting a mural on his property would be a good way to show it.
“It’s not an advertisement,” Borsuk said. “It has no purpose other than to display art. This is my private property, and I don’t understand why I can’t display my own art work on my own private property."
19 News reviewed the city code that defines a sign as “any writing, pictorial representation, illustration, emblem, symbol, or design that is on a building or vehicle visible from a public street”.
According to the code, wall signs are not allowed in one or two family residence districts like Borsuk’s.
Borsuk appealed to the city.
“I don’t have a homeowners association," Borsuk said, “I shouldn’t have the city government telling me what I can’t have on my house."
The council denied Borsuk’s appeal, demanding he must paint over the mural by July 15.
Since he has two weeks until he must remove the mural, he’s adding even more.
“Might as well put some food for thought that while people are driving down the street they can read,” Borsuk said. “I’ll probably put as much stuff on here as I can.”
Borsuk says he does not plan to take any further legal action.
He says painting over things is the name of the game when it comes to street art.
We reached out to the city of North Olmsted for comment and our calls have yet to be returned.
