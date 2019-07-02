Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered afternoon and evening storms may produce strong winds and heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak trough of low pressure will move southeast later this afternoon. A stationary front will lift north as a warm front tonight, before becoming nearly stationary through Thursday. The front will lift north of the area on Thursday night. High pressure will build northwest across the Ohio Valley through the end of the week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! As I write this early this afternoon, heat index values (or “feels like temperatures,” if you will) are well into the 90s. Be sure you’re staying cool this afternoon.
We are expecting scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. When I say “scattered,” I mean that not everyone will see rain. However, where we do see it, it may be heavy. Storms may produce strong winds and hail.
We’ll have to keep a chance of scattered storms in the forecast through the evening and overnight hours.
We won’t have much of an opportunity to cool off tonight either. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by early tomorrow morning.
Summertime Pattern:
When you think about the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday (Independence Day), Friday, and Saturday, I want you to think:
- Hot
- Humid
- Daily chances for scattered thunderstorms, some of which may produce strong winds and heavy rain
Highs will be around 90° each day. High humidity levels will make it feel even more toasty than that.
In terms of the rain chances I mentioned above, it won’t be raining constantly on any of those days. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, just have a backup plan to run inside should you hear thunder.
New data coming into the 19 News First Alert Weather Center has prompted me to remove rain chances for Sunday. Humidity levels should drop through the day on Sunday, and it will be cooler too. Highs will be more seasonable, as we’re forecasting low 80s.
Looking Ahead:
With the All-Star Game in town and a lot going on, many of you may be looking ahead to early next week. For now, the forecast looks pretty good.
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: A mostly sunny day. Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
