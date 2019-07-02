Ohio driver arrested on OVI charge after crashing head on into deputy’s cruiser (video)

Dashcam video from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 2, 2019 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 4:20 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared video of a suspected drunken driver who crashed into a deputy’s cruiser.

The driver can be seen on the dashcam video veering into oncoming traffic early Tuesday morning.

Despite the deputy’s flashing lights, the driver crashed head on into the cruiser.

“If you drink, don’t drive...If you drive, don’t drink!,” was the message from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the collision.

The driver is facing multiple traffic violations and a charge for operating a vehicle while impaired, according to law enforcement.

