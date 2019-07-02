Painesville Police searching for suspects who shot up homes, cars, and residents with paintballs

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Police Department is on the hunt for the culprits that shot up homes, cars, and even people with paintballs over the weekend.
Here are the locations where police said paint balls were fired off on Saturday between approximately 3:30-8:30 p.m.:
- 200 West Walnut Avenue (Harvey High School)
- 400 block of Elm Street
- 1240 block of Elm Street
- Williams Street
- 500 block of Storrs Street
- 1100 block of Pearl Street
According to police, the reported suspect vehicles are a burgundy Chevy Equinox that had two males inside and a black 4-door Kia Rio that had several males inside.
If you have any information on the incidents, call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
