6 people were shot on Cleveland’s East Side in less than 8 hours on Monday, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a string of shooting that occurred on the city’s East Side Monday afternoon and evening.
According to investigators in Cleveland:
- A 34-year-old man was taken from the 15600 block of Stockbridge Avenue to University Hospitals at 2:45 p.m. for a gunshot wound to his hand.
- Officers responded to the 3800 block of East 186th Street just before 3 p.m. for a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. Police initially said a 15-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and the shooting appeared accidental. The girl was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
- Two people were shot in the 7600 block of Star Avenue at 4:20 p.m., according to police. A 23-year-old man was transported via ambulance to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to University Hospital by a private auto.
- A fourth shooting was reported at 9 p.m. near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Locke Avenue. Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the face.
- Police and paramedics found a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to his knee at 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 129th Street.
The conditions of all victims is not known at this time.
