Live: Police-involved shooting in Elyria at gas station caught on camera

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Screams and gunshots erupted Tuesday in Elyria as officers opened fire at an occupied car parked at a Marathon gas station.
Officers converged at the gas station and repeatedly demanded the passenger exit the car, according to a Marathon employee who witnessed the incident.
The witness said officers then fired at the two suspects in the car.
A family member told 19 News the passenger is in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds.
the shooting occurred at 1425 East Ave.
A video of the incident is on a public Facebook page called Elyria’s Most Wanted. (WARNING: The video is extremely graphic.)
Authorities have cordoned off multiple blocks as the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigates.
