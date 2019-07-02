Reinvent breakfast with Town Hall’s scrumptious sweet potato pancakes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a conventional breakfast, and then there’s an Ohio City breakfast--can you tell the difference?
19 News Jen Picciano opted for the latter when she visited Town Hall this month--enjoy.
This recipe makes 1 gallon of batter:
1 lb. 7 oz. sweet potatoes (cooked through, skins removed)
3.25 TBS baking powder (organic, if possible)
1.75 TSP baking soda (organic, if possible)
2.5 TSP kosher salt
2 quarts organic whole milk
3/4 TBS vanilla extract
1 TBS cinnamon
8 oz. (weight) brown sugar
36 oz. (weight) organic flour
8 oz. (weight) grass-fed butter (melted)
6 oz. (volume) organic cane sugar
4 organic or pasture-raised eggs
