Reinvent breakfast with Town Hall’s scrumptious sweet potato pancakes

Reinvent breakfast with Town Hall’s scrumptious sweet potato pancakes
By Jen Picciano | July 1, 2019 at 8:23 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 8:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a conventional breakfast, and then there’s an Ohio City breakfast--can you tell the difference?

19 News Jen Picciano opted for the latter when she visited Town Hall this month--enjoy.

This recipe makes 1 gallon of batter:

1 lb. 7 oz. sweet potatoes (cooked through, skins removed)

3.25 TBS baking powder (organic, if possible)

1.75 TSP baking soda (organic, if possible)

2.5 TSP kosher salt

2 quarts organic whole milk

3/4 TBS vanilla extract

1 TBS cinnamon

8 oz. (weight) brown sugar

36 oz. (weight) organic flour

8 oz. (weight) grass-fed butter (melted)

6 oz. (volume) organic cane sugar

4 organic or pasture-raised eggs

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.