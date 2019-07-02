Reminder: It’s still illegal to shoot off fireworks in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fourth of July is fast approaching, but Ohioans could face a fine if they light off their own fireworks.
Leave it to the professionals.
Ohio law allows residents to purchase fireworks, but it is actually illegal to shoot most of them off in the state.
State lawmakers have tried repeatedly to make certain fireworks legal to purchase in Ohio, but those efforts have failed.
The most recent attempt, Senate Bill 72, would lift the fireworks ban at the start of 2020. If passed, Ohio residents would be able to buy consumer-grade fireworks and launch them from their private properties without punishment.
A similar proposal was introduced to the Ohio House in May 2017.
Punishment for violating Ohio’s misdemeanor could mean up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Only wire or wood stick sparklers and novelty fireworks are legally allowed in Ohio.
