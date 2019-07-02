Sultry, sticky, steamy, scorching, sweltering forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Does the phrase "hotter than a firecracker" mean anything to you?
We’ll add a dimension to that phrase this week as we swelter away, entrenched in a deep-south, mid-summer-like weather pattern.
Heat index values will soar into the 90s today as the heat and humidity crank up and combine.
Today: Variable skies, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and storms. High around 90.
Tonight: Very Muggy, very mild with the risk of a shower or storm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: We welcome the "Dog Days" under Variable skies, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and storms. Highs approaching 90.
Independence Day through Saturday: An encore of Variable skies, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and storms. Highs approaching 90.
