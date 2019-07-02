1 suspect in custody, 2 on the loose in connection to Akron quadruple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An Akron 17-year-old in connection with the quadruple shooting on Rowe Street is in custody Tuesday, police said.
Detectives investigating the shooting identified three youth suspects in the case. The two not in custody should be considered armed and dangerous and have warrants for aggravated burglary and murder.
Police said the two suspects on the run are a 17-year-old black man, 5-feet 11-inches tall and 190 pounds, and a 16-year-old a black man, 5-feet 5-inches tall and 135 pounds.
The trio is believed to have entered a home in the 900 block of Rowe Street June 26 and shot four victims: a 12-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and 34-year old Brandon J. Varner, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Three of the victims were transported to hospitals and are expected to recover, authorities said.
The suspects fled on foot out of the rear of the house, according to police reports.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
People can also text TIPSCO with your tips at 274637 (crimes).
