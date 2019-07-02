‘Today, we all lose and mourn together’: Trevor Bauer says goodbye after sudden death of Tyler Skaggs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians ace Trevor Bauer mourned the sudden death of his friend, Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, on Twitter Monday.
Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, after returning from Tommy John surgery. Despite several injuries, he persevered and became a go-to part of the Angels’ rotation.
He started 15 games, and went 7-7.
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the San Fernando Valley, the AP reports.
The late pitcher’s cause of death has not yet been released.
