15-year-old North Ridgeville teen killed in early morning car accident

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old North Ridgeville boy died after a vehicle struck a tree Tuesday morning.
North Ridgeville police said the accident happened at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday on the south side of Otten Road near the entrance to the Sandy Ridge Reservation.
Officers said the teen was trapped inside the car and firefighters had to cut him out.
Lifeflight Medical Personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
The accident remains under investigation and no further information is currently being released.
